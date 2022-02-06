Winter Olympics 2022: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott romps to victory in Beijing, ending New Zealand’s 70-year wait for a gold medal.

Winter Olympics 2022: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott romps to a win in Beijing, ending New Zealand’s 70-year wait for a gold medal.

The 20-year-old ran a brilliant final run to reclaim the gold medal and write a piece of history.

The first time New Zealand sent a team to the Winter Olympics was in 1952, when three athletes traveled halfway around the world to compete in the Oslo Games.

Sir Roy McKenzie captained the team, but he was unable to compete due to injury.

Annette Johnson, who finished 39th in the giant slalom, was the best of the three.

They finally have a gold medalist after 70 years.

“I mustered everything I had in me to pull off that last jump, and it came off,” said snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who will return to Wanaka.

“I really hope my performance here inspires young kids and anyone else to try snowboarding because I think it’s the most fun sport ever,” she says.

Although Sadowski-Synnott led the formbook, the women’s slopestyle, in which snowboarders descend a 600-meter course performing tricks on rails and jumps and are awarded points by judges, was supposed to be about Jamie Anderson’s treble bid.

The American had won gold in both Sochi and PyeongChang, but she struggled in qualifying, finishing fifth and trailing leader Sadowski-Synnott by 12 points as the 20-year-old quickly rose to the top of the betting odds.

However, even before the Games, many people had high hopes for her.

She won bronze in the Big Air four years ago, but she was just as good on the slopestyle, winning silver at the 2017 World Championships in Spain at the age of 16.

Since then, she has amassed a collection of medals of various colors, the majority of which are gold.

Anderson, a two-time world slopestyle champion, also won the Big Air at the Winter X Games last month, placing second in both events.

Her success has “put a target on my back,” in the words of the New Zealander.

She did, however, carry it off admirably.

Sadowski-Synnott started last in the final and immediately took the lead with a score of 84.51, but another American, Julia Marino, moved ahead with a strong second run.

After failing her second run, the New Zealander knew she needed a three-point improvement to win gold.

She is the one in question.

