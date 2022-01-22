Wisconsin is pursuing one NFL assistant for the position of offensive coordinator.

Wisconsin is “targeting” an NFL assistant for the position of offensive coordinator.

The Badgers are reportedly looking for an NFL assistant, according to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren.

Bobby Engram, the tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens, is a candidate for offensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers.

VanHaaren wrote, “Sources tell me and Jamison Hensley that Wisconsin is targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram to be its next offensive coordinator.”

“A deal could be reached in the near future.”

In 2012 and 2013, Engram was a member of Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s Pitt staff.”

Engram attended Penn State before being drafted in the second round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

He joined the San Francisco 49ers as an offensive assistant after his playing career came to an end.

Engram joined Pitt’s coaching staff as a wide receivers coach in 2012 after his time with the 49ers.

Paul Chryst was the program’s football coach at the time.

Given their previous collaboration, it’s safe to assume Chryst knows what he’ll find in Engram.

