With 6.8 million fan votes, LeBron James leads NBA All-Star polls.

With 6.8 million fan votes, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has taken the lead in the NBA All-Star voting for 2022.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that the 37-year-old small forward received 6,827,449 votes on its website.

This season, James, a 17-time NBA All-Star, averaged 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while playing 33 games for the Lakers.

In the fan polls, LeBron James (Western Conference frontcourt), Stephen Curry (Western Conference guards), Kevin Durant (Eastern Conference frontcourt), and DeMar DeRozan (Eastern Conference guards) continue to lead their respective position groups.

Curry received at least six million votes to lead the West guards, Durant 5.4 million votes to lead the East frontcourt, and DeRozan 4.1 million votes to lead the East guards.

The voting period will end on Saturday, and the starters pool will be revealed in January.

The NBA All-Star Weekend in 2022 will be held in February.

– Top fan voting results for the NBA All-Star Game in 2022:

Conference West:

In the frontcourt

6,827.449 LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) has a career high of 4,132.522 points.

2.644.571 – Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

2.312.248 – Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers)

2.071.920 – Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

Draymond Green (1,861.562) (Golden State Warriors)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony – 1,449.475 points

Karl-Anthony Towns (1,195.004) (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Rudy Gobert (583,976) (Utah Jazz) –

Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) has 472,402 career points.

armed guards

a)

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry – 6,019.418 points

2,623.359 points – Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies)

1.923.187 – Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Klay Thompson (1,240.781) (Golden State Warriors)

Devin Booker (867,222) of the Phoenix Suns

855,990 – Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Lakers)

758,336 (Phoenix Suns)

612,350 Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

458,858 – Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

304,343 (Minnesota Timberwolves) Anthony Edwards

Eastern Conference Standings:

The starting lineup

a.

5,496.513 – Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

(Milwaukee Bucks) Giannis Antetokounmpo – 5,124.925

Embiid, Joel – 3,305.229 (Philadelphia 76ers)

Jayson Tatum (1,580.022) of the Boston Celtics

