With a 106-89 victory over the Clippers, the Suns take control of the Western Conference.

With a 106-89 victory over the Clippers, the Suns have clinched first place in the Western Conference.

With 14 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists, Paul leads the Suns to victory.

After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 106-89 in a Thursday NBA game, the Phoenix Suns moved to the top of the Western Conference.

Chris Paul scored a triple-double to lead the Suns to victory at home.

At Footprint Center, the 36-year-old point guard put up 14 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists.

Cameron Johnson, the Suns’ small forward, led his team in scoring with 24 points.

Jalen Smith of the Phoenix Suns scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Devin Booker of the Suns scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr. led the team in scoring with 26 points.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 16 points.

Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Boston Jr. of the Clippers each scored ten points.

The Clippers trailed the Suns by nine points at the end of the third quarter, 66-75.

Morris Sr. scored from the free throw line with 5:14 remaining to close the gap to four points, 83-87, as the Clippers closed the gap to four points.

Following that, veteran guard Paul hit a three-pointer to extend the Suns’ lead to 90-83.

Phoenix pushed the lead to double digits, 94-83, after a layup and a dunk, and they never looked back, dominating the rest of the game.

The Suns won 106-89.

Phoenix won their 30th game of the 2021-22 season to take the lead in the Western Conference.

They had already lost eight others.

The Clippers are now in eighth place in the Western Conference.

This season, the Los Angeles Lakers have a 19-20 win-loss record.

The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, are currently in second place in the Western Conference.

After a 101-96 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center, the Warriors are now 29-9 on the season.

Gobert, a star in the NBA, is undergoing COVID-19 testing.

Rudy Gobert, a Frenchman who plays for the Utah Jazz, tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.

The injured and sick players were announced on Twitter by the Jazz, with center Rudy Gobert, 29, being one of the players who were not eligible for health protocols.

He joined his Australian teammate Joe Ingles, who was out with the same injury.

Gobert is a character in the film Gobert.

