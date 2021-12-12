With a 2-0 victory, Trabzonspor keeps the fairy tale alive.

With a 2-0 victory, Trabzonspor maintains their fairy tale status.

Fatih Karagumruk of VavaCars was defeated by Super Lig leaders in Istanbul.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Trabzonspor kept their Super Lig unbeaten streak alive with a 2-0 win over VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk in Istanbul on Sunday.

In the 15th minute, Djaniny was fouled in the penalty area and Trabzonspor were awarded a penalty kick.

Fatih Karagumruk goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano saved Djaniny’s penalty kick.

However, because Viviano did not stay on the goal line after Djaniny took the penalty, the referee had to repeat the penalty shot.

At the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, the Trabzonspor forward took it again and scored for his team.

Abdulkadir Omur, a Trabzonspor midfielder, doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, beating Viviano with a left-footed strike from outside the box.

Trabzonspor won 2-0 to continue their unbeaten run in the league.

The Black Sea team is having a fantastic season, currently leading the league with 36 points from 14 games.

In the 2021-22 league season, Trabzonspor won 11 games and drew three.

In addition, the leaders have won their last seven games.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor drew 1-1 on Sept.

After that, he won seven league games.

Ittifak Holdiging Konyaspor is Trabzonspor’s closest rival in the standings, with 26 points.

In 14 weeks, third-placed Atakas Hatayspor has also amassed 26 points.

Galatasaray drew 0-0 with Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor in a separate match on Sunday, a disappointing result for the away side.

Mbaye Diagne, a forward for Galatasaray, hit the crossbar in the second half, squandering a chance in the 46th minute.

Galatasaray’s Halil Dervisoglu netted a goal near the end of the game.

However, the referee overturned his goal due to a foul.

Before Dervisoglu’s goal, Diagne pushed Yeni Malatyaspor defender Sadik Ciftpinar.

As a result, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw.

The Istanbul club is currently in eighth place in the standings with 22 points.

Yeni Malatyaspor is currently in 17th place with 13 points.

– The results from Sunday

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor defeated Gaziantep FK 3-2.

0-2 Trabzonspor – VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk

Atakas Hatayspor defeated Demir Grup Sivasspor 4-0.

0-0 draw between Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor and Galatasaray.

– The match that will be played on Monday

At 1700GMT, Goztepe will take on Fenerbahce.