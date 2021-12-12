With a 4-2 comeback win, Besiktas snaps a 5-match losing streak.

With a 4-2 comeback win, Besiktas snaps a five-match losing streak.

In the Turkish Super Lig, Michy Batshuayi has two goals against Yukatel Kayserispor.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

With a 4-2 comeback win over Yukatel Kayserispor in a Turkish Super Lig match on Sunday, Besiktas ended a five-match winless streak.

At Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Kayserispor took the lead through Mame Thiam in the 38th minute, and Besiktas equalized with a header from Cyle Larin in the 45th minute.

In the 71st minute, Mame Thiam scored for his team once more.

Michy Batshuayi, a Belgian striker for Besiktas, scored two goals in the 84th and 89th minutes.

The 16th week game ended 4-2, thanks to a goal by Guven Yalcin in stoppage time.

On matchday 10, the Black Eagles defeated Galatasaray 2-1 in the Super Lig.

The seventh-placed Istanbul team improved to 24 points in the standings with their seventh victory.

With 19 points, Yukatel Kayserispor is still in 14th place.

The following are the results from Week 16 of the NFL season.

Atakas Hatayspor vs. Altay: 1-2.

3-1 Caykur Rizespor vs. Goztepe

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor – VavaCars Fatih Karagumruk: 1-4

Kasimpasa 2-1 Medipol Basaksehir

GZT Giresunspor 1-0 Adana Demirspor

A Alanyaspor vs Oznur Kablo Yeni Malatyaspor: 2-6

Monday is a holiday.

Galatasaray DG Sivasspor

Fenerbahce – Gaziantep FK