With a bushy beard and grey hair, the Man Utd legend appears to be a new man – but can you guess who it is?

A MANCHESTER UNITED legend sports a bushy beard and long grey hair, and he appears to be a new man.

The former Manchester United star, who played alongside Roy Keane, David Beckham, and Gary Neville in the 1990s, has ditched the clean shaven look.

Fans who remember him from his heyday had mixed feelings about his new look.

Between 1987 and 1998, Brian McCair won 11 trophies with Manchester United.

Three FA Cups, four Premier League titles, a Uefa European Cup Winners Cup, and a Super Cup were among the honors bestowed upon the former Scotland international.

McCair was named Scottish PFA Player of the Year in his first season with the club.

McCair also spent time with Aston Villa, where he began his career.

The 58-year-old has also won a league title and the Scottish Cup with Motherwell and Celtic.

At PokerStars Casino, you can get 50 free spins.

There’s a bang.

To learn more, go HERE.

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

Play responsibly if you’re 18 or older.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization that promotes responsible gambling.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is praised by McClair.

Ferguson is described as “hard but fair” by the Scot.

“I wasn’t the most expensive signing in England, but I was the most expensive player moving from a Scottish club to an English club, which was a big deal at the time!” he told World Football Index.

“Alex Ferguson and Archie Knox’s desire for me to be one of Manchester United’s first signings has always been humbling.

“Ferguson and Knox helped me improve as a player.

As a player and as a coach, Sir Alex was always tough but fair with me.

“My memories of Manchester United and working with him are nothing but positive.”

“Those were the best days of my life.”

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.