With a cheeky remark about Cristiano Ronaldo’s pressing during the 2004 FA Cup final, Roy Keane mocks his critics.

ROY KEANE has slammed critics of Cristiano Ronaldo’s lack of pressing.

Some have criticized Manchester United legend Ronaldo for what they perceive to be a lack of effort off the ball.

During ITV’s coverage of the FA Cup on Saturday, Keane had a laugh at the expense of those critics.

During Millwall’s lunchtime kick-off against Crystal Palace, former United captain Keane was in the studio with Ian Wright.

Millwall’s magical run to the final in 2004 – when they were beaten by Manchester United – was brought up by the pair.

In a 3-0 Manchester United victory in Cardiff, a young Ronaldo was in spectacular form.

“There is no way you could have dreamed about what he has become when you watched Ronaldo at that stage,” Wright told ITV.

“Obviously, Roy knows because he sees him on a daily basis, but you could see what he’s capable of.”

In those games and at that time, you could see it.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“Strangely enough, he didn’t do too much pressing that day!” Keane joked.

During his first six years at Old Trafford, Ronaldo won three Premier Leagues, a Champions League, and an FA Cup.

After spells at Real Madrid and Juventus, he returned to Manchester United this summer.

However, United’s players were chastised after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, with Ronaldo being singled out for not working hard enough in defense.

During Michael Carrick’s brief tenure as caretaker manager before Ralf Rangnick took over, he jumped to his defense.

“You said it’s a myth, so maybe it is a myth,” Carrick said when asked if Ronaldo can’t play in a high-pressing team.

Perhaps that is the case.

“He’s been a part of enough teams over the years, Cristiano, and he’s been successful in a variety of roles while scoring goals for every team he’s been a part of.”

“So I’m confident he’ll keep scoring goals.”

“I’m certain of it.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.