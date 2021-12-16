With a daughter who is an award-winning jeweler and a son who wants to be a coach, Jose Mourinho’s children are branching out on their own.

In the family, he is not the only Special One.

Jose Mourinho has been known as “The Special One” for years, having led Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and now Roma to success.

Matilde, on the other hand, is demonstrating her own unique talents as a jeweller.

At the Professional Jeweller Awards, the 25-year-old’s company Matilde Jewellery won Emerging Brand of the Year.

Jose Jr., 21, is a 21-year-old aspiring footballer and coach who has been signed by Fulham.

Jose’s ambitious offspring debuted her own jewelry line in December 2020.

Her promise to make pieces out of sustainable materials set it apart from the competition.

Her love of jewelry began in 2018, when her parents gave her a gold bracelet for her 18th birthday.

“I couldn’t contain my joy.

She told the Daily Mail, “It was my first proper piece of jewellery.”

She prefers lab-grown diamonds because they have “the least environmental impact.”

Matilde earned an MA in Entrepreneurship: Fashion and Creative Industries from Conde Nast College of Fashion and Design after studying fashion at the London College of Fashion.

On a shopping trip with her mother, she discovered that diamonds can be grown in a lab.

“We went into a store where a jewelry brand was having a pop-up,” she explained.

‘Did you know all our jewelry uses lab-grown diamonds?’ said the founder, and I was intrigued.

“My mother was born in Angola, which was the epicenter of much of the heinous impact of blood diamonds.

She was never shy about expressing her dissatisfaction with it.

She thought the existence of lab-grown diamonds was incredible.”

Matilde has her own pop-up shop in London’s Soho, which will be open until Christmas Eve.

Men’s and women’s pieces costing up to £1,850 are available inside.

Actress Naomi Scott and film producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas are fans.

At Roma training, Jose wore a bracelet and ring made by his daughter.

Jose Jr., Mourinho’s son, is an excellent goalkeeper who is currently without a club.

He was on Fulham’s books for three years before being released in 2017.

Now that he’s 21, he might think about going into coaching.

And, if his father is to be believed, he has the potential to be a better coach than his father.

When Manchester United faced Swansea in 2018, the youngster sat on the bench alongside his father.

He then delivered a tactical analysis of what was wrong with his father’s side for his work experience.

“In a period of a few bad results…,” Jose revealed.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.