With a fight against world champion Gennady Golovkin, Chris Eubank Jr aims to put Brighton’s Amex Stadium on the boxing map.

With a fight against world champion Gennady Golovkin, Chris Eubank Jr hopes to put Brighton’s Amex Stadium on the boxing map.

The middleweight from Hove defeated Liam Williams in Cardiff and now has a slew of fights lined up.

Billy Joe Saunders, an old foe who proudly won his second world title at his local Stevenage FC ground in 2019, is a front-runner.

Another possible opponent, Sheffield United’s Kell Brook, fulfilled a childhood dream by boxing at Bramall Lane in 2017.

World champion Gennady Golovkin is the ideal opponent, and Eubank Jr, 32, believes that his star power means that starring for the Seagulls, who are a Premier League powerhouse, is a serious consideration.

“Bringing Golovkin or anyone else to the Amex is not a throwaway comment or fantasy,” he told SunSport.

“It’s a fantastic new stadium in a seaside town with a Premier League football club and a tourist attraction.”

“A lot of other fighters have had homecoming fights, and it’s something I definitely want and deserve.”

“I’ve boxed all over the world and have never been afraid to enter an opponent’s backyard, so let’s see who’s up for the challenge.”

“It would be historic if I could be the first boxer to bring a show to the Amex.”

“The majority of the major shows in the south of England are held in London, so it would be something special.”

“We’re always open to staging major events at the Amex,” a Brighton source told SunSport, “but are constrained by the Premier League season and the women’s Euros this coming summer.”

Chris Eubank Jr., the son of British boxing legend Chris Eubank, was ringside for Eubank Jr.’s unanimous points victory over Welshman Williams eight days ago.

“He was happy with it, we got the job done,” Eubank Jr said.

I did everything I could to win comfortably.

“I made a statement and demonstrated that I am who I said I am, and that I am a far superior fighter than he.”