With a group-stage KO looming, five of the Premier League’s best players, including Arsenal’s Partey, could return home early from the Africa Cup of Nations.

With a group-stage KO looming, five of the Premier League’s best players, including Arsenal’s Partey, are at risk of returning home early from the African Cup of Nations.

THE Afcon group stage is coming to an end, and some massive teams are on the verge of being eliminated.

Nigeria, Morocco, and Cameroon, the hosts, are the only three teams guaranteed to advance to the knockout stage.

Zimbabwe and Mauritania are no longer in the game.

Every other country, on the other hand, is still in danger of being annihilated.

With that in mind, we look at the five biggest Premier League stars who are just one game away from returning to their clubs.

Ghana has had a nightmare tournament despite being one of the pre-tournament favorites.

They drew 1-1 against Gabon after losing their opener to Morocco.

Ghana is in third place, one point ahead of Comoros, their final group-stage opponent, with one point from two games.

Only FOUR of the six third-place finishers advance to the knockout round, and Ghana is currently ranked fifth in that group.

Even a win might not be enough for Ghana to advance, meaning Partey, who has appeared in both matches, will return to Arsenal.

That would be a significant boost for the Gunners, who are currently mired in a Covid, injury, and Afcon-imposed crisis.

ALGERIA is in a worse situation than Ghana.

Following a goalless draw against Sierra Leone to start the tournament, the North African nation is now in last place in their group.

Algeria is in serious danger of missing out on the knockout stages after losing to group winners Ivory Coast in their final match.

With the return of star winger Riyad Mahrez, Man City, who are currently leading the Premier League, would become even richer.

The ex-Leicester midfielder has started both of Algeria’s group games so far, and he’ll need to step up against Ivory Coast if they’re to keep their Afcon hopes alive.

EGYPT is another country battling for a place in the knockout stages.

They were defeated by Nigeria in their tournament opener before snatching a late victory over Guinea-Bissau.

Salah scored the game’s winner to earn his second point in the group, with Sudan and Guinea-Bissau tied on one point each.

Should Nigeria also lose, a loss in their final game against Sudan could see them drop to third or even bottom of the table.

Salah, who has started both games, could return to help Liverpool catch up to City.

Arsenal would benefit if Egypt were to be eliminated in the group stage.

The Gunners are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, and Elneny’s return…

