With a loss to the Spurs, the Lakers bid farewell to the Staples Center.

Losing to the Spurs is the Lakers’ final game at Staples Center.

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Lakers will play their final game at Staples Center, which will be renamed Crypto.com Arena.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers said their goodbyes to Staples Center with a 110-138 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

On Saturday, the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, will become Crypto.com Arena.

“Wonderful memories and history are not erased with a name change,” the Lakers tweeted.

Let’s take advantage of this opportunity to reflect on so many happy memories (Phil, Shaq, and Kobe teams from day one!!) and to look forward to many more.”

The Los Angeles team appeared to be repeating history, as they had lost their previous game in their previous home ground, The Great Western Forum, to the Spurs in the 1999 NBA playoffs.

On May 23, 1999, the Spurs defeated the LA Lakers 118-107 at the Great Western Forum in California, and went 4-0 in the NBA playoff series.

Spurs’ Keita Bates-Diop had a career-high 30 points, and Derrick White had 23 points in the win.

Russell Westbrook’s 30 points and LeBron James’ 36 points were not enough to turn the tide for the Lakers.