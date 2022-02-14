Arsenal’s new-look attack, featuring Rafael Leao, Isak, and Calvert-Lewin, could line up like this next season.

By the start of next season, Arsenal could have a completely different frontline.

Arsenal will have to look for a striker this summer, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already gone following his move to Barcelona, and both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts expiring this summer.

The Gunners are set for another transfer splurge, their biggest ever, as SunSport exclusively revealed, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alexander Isak, and Rafael Leao all being targeted.

All three strikers would almost certainly be extremely expensive.

Last year, Everton and Wolves were told to pay £50 million for Leao, but he has ten goals and six assists this season, which could increase his price.

All 27 of Leao’s appearances this season have come from the left side.

Arsenal, on the other hand, may face stiff competition from Newcastle, which has recently become extremely wealthy.

Isak has a £75 million buyout clause in his Real Sociedad contract, but he has only four league goals this season.

Isak’s lightning speed and deception with the ball at his feet allow him to play off the right side.

Calvert-Lewin of Everton could cost £60 million.

West Ham, who are aiming to finish in the top four this season, are also interested in signing the striker.

Calvert-Lewin has been out for the majority of the season due to injury, but when healthy, he is capable of scoring ten goals.

Starting as a No9, he’d go up against the opposition’s center-backs.

Alternatively, Isak could play alongside Calvert-Lewin in the front row while Leao stays on the left flank.

Bukayo Saka, a product of the Hale End academy, could then come into the side and play off the right.

Partey and Xhaka, on the other hand, would have a lot of work to do in the midfield.

