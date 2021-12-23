With a new planner in place, Manchester United are one step closer to increasing the capacity of Old Trafford and redeveloping the stadium.

Apart from Wembley and Twickenham, England’s national football and rugby union stadiums, the Theatre of Dreams is already the largest sporting stadium in the UK.

However, according to Sportsmail, Old Trafford, as well as their Carrington training ground, are set to undergo extensive renovations.

With a current capacity of 74,140, the report claims that when the renovations are finished, Old Trafford’s final seating capacity will likely exceed 80,000.

Officials will not, however, go overboard by adding too many new seats, as the primary goal is to keep United’s stadium consistently full.

The proposed renovations of Old Trafford have been approached by a number of parties.

United is rumored to be close to making a decision and putting the ‘exciting’ new vision into action.

Despite the fact that negotiations are still ongoing, it is clear that both general admission and corporate areas will be expanded significantly.

In recent decades, the train line that runs behind Old Trafford’s South Stand has caused problems with expansion.

However, it is claimed that technology is now in place to ensure that this will no longer be an issue, allowing them to pursue new upgrade options.

Old Trafford will not be closed during the renovations because work will be done in stages.

The Aon Training Complex at Carrington, in addition to the stadium expansion, is getting a makeover.

The club has enlisted the services of a master planner to ensure that their training facilities remain among the best in the world.

The first-team, reserves, youth teams, and women’s squad will all be housed in the renovated Carrington.

All work is subject to planning approval, and there is no deadline for completion.

