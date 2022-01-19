With a slick move Floyd Mayweather used to catch Canelo Alvarez off guard, Oleksandr Usyk nailed Anthony Joshua.

Last September, OLEKSANDR USYK put on a masterclass in his fight with Anthony Joshua in Tottenham, confirming his status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

The slick southpaw outboxed Joshua for nine rounds of their 12-round fight on his way to claiming the unified heavyweight title.

Usyk’s footwork and evasiveness dazzled Joshua and onlookers, but his offensive work was equally impressive.

And he landed a beautiful straight left at one point in the fight, using a technique popularized by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Usyk used his right hand to bring Joshua’s guard down, allowing him to land a pinpoint accurate left hand straight down the pipe.

Mayweather caught current pound-for-pound king Canelo Alvarez with the same set-up in their 2013 fight.

In that case, however, Mayweather, a former five-weight champion, used his left hand to break the Mexican’s guard before landing a straight right flush.

In his spring rematch with Joshua, Usyk, 35, will be looking to repeat that successful set-up and more.

The fight was supposed to take place in late March, but it has been rescheduled for April.

“I think April is realistic for that fight,” promoter Eddie Hearn revealed.

“Before you know it, February will be here, and these fights require a lot of planning.”

“For us, the preferred date and venue for that fight will be in the United Kingdom, in which case we will have to fight outside, so we are not interested in fighting in March.”

“Since the fight, AJ has been working out consistently.

“If you start training camp in February, even April becomes tight,” he says, “but that is the preferred date for the fight, and I believe that is realistic.”

“Many things are happening at the moment,” Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassuyk told Sky Sports earlier this week, hinting at an impending announcement.

We’ll reveal everything soon.”

Joshua, 32, is hellbent on reclaiming the unified titles and exacting revenge on the undefeated Ukrainian.

“For me, there’s only one thing on my mind: war, murder, war, let’s go out and hurt the guy,” he said.

“Bring his soul to the point of surrender.

That, I’ve learned, is what boxing is all about.

“You hit people all the time, keep putting pressure on them, and before they know it, they’ll realize you’re not going anywhere; you’re here to stay.”

“At the moment, all I have on my mind is the game plan, that one track, stay on…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.