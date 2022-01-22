With a spectacular scorpion kick to sting Watford, Josh Sargent ends Norwich’s 1,000-minute goal drought.

Before two superb finishes set up a crucial 3-0 win over their relegation rivals, the summer signing had gone 19 Premier League games without a goal.

Norwich striker Josh Sargent had gone 1,000 minutes without scoring a goal or providing an assist in the Premier League as the clock ticked past 14 minutes at Vicarage Road.

In a league where Jack Grealish costs £100 million and eight-figure sums are the exception rather than the rule, the 21-year-old joined the Canaries for a reported £8 million from Werder Bremen in the summer – a relatively small fee in a league where eight-figure sums are the exception rather than the rule, but it was still a significant chunk of change for a club of Norwich’s stature.

During his first 19 league appearances, Sargent had failed to even come close to repaying the club’s investment in him.

Few questioned his dedication to the cause, but many did.

With one slapstick miss after another, his highlight reel was fit for a Nick Hancock blooper video.

Finally, after the 20th request, the drought that threatened to last indefinitely came to an end at the most inopportune time possible.

If Dean Smith’s side can claw their way out of the bottom three, Sargent’s first and second goals in English football will be invaluable.

Even if the goals aren’t crucial by the end of the season, Norwich fans will remember Sargent’s first for the club for years to come.

As Samir shepherded a loose ball behind for a goal kick, there didn’t appear to be any immediate threat to Daniel Bachmann’s goal, but Teemu Pukki was rewarded for his perseverance when many others would have given up.

Pukki tracked down the Brazilian, snatched the ball from his toes on the goal-line, and dragged it towards Sargent in the six-yard box.

Pukki’s pass and Sargent’s run did not align as either would have hoped, but that didn’t matter in Norwich’s season.

Sargent instinctively flicked the heel of his right boot towards the ball as it threatened to skid past him, and somehow managed to achieve the required elevation to lift the ball up and into the goal via the underside of the crossbar.

You can eat your heart out, Olivier Giroud.

,

UK news summary from Infosurhoy