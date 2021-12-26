With a win over St Mirren, Rangers maintain a six-point lead over Celtic.

With a win over St Mirren, Rangers maintain their six-point lead over Celtic.

After Scott Wright had opened the scoring for the Gers against the Buddies, Morelos tallied.

Alfredo Morelos continued his good form under new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with another goal in a 2-0 Premiership victory over St Mirren.

Due to government restrictions, attendance was capped at 500, but Ibrox erupted in cheers in the 13th minute when attacker Scott Wright headed the hosts into the lead, and again in the 26th minute when the Colombia forward hammered home his sixth goal in eight games under the Dutchman.

In a one-sided match in which the visitors offered little in attack, Morelos had several other chances to increase his goal contribution.

Since taking over from Steven Gerrard, Van Bronckhorst has gone undefeated in nine games, and his side is still six points ahead of Old Firm rivals Celtic, who defeated St Johnstone 3-1 at McDiarmid Park earlier in the day.

Saints battled to a creditable goalless draw against Celtic in midweek despite missing 11 players due to Covid issues, but Jim Goodwin’s side looked much stronger for the visit of the other side of the Old Firm.

Alan Power, Jamie McGrath, Ryan Flynn, and Ethan Erhahon all returned, as did goalkeeper Jak Alnwick.

At an almost empty stadium, Rangers reintroduced Borna Barisic, Joe Aribo, and Wright, who almost scored in the third minute.

Morelos was set up 12 yards out by Gers forward Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo, but his shot was blocked by Saints captain Joe Shaughnessy.

The template was complete.

The visitors retreated to the edge of their own box as Rangers moved forward.

Morelos headed a cross from Barisic over the crossbar in the 10th minute, but a James Tavernier corner provided the goal soon after.

Aribo headed on the skipper’s delivery into the box, and Wright’s header at the back post crossed the line before Alnwick clawed the ball back and Morelos made sure.

After making a fantastic save from Morelos’ header from a Barisic cross, Alnwick could have counted himself unlucky with Rangers’ second goal, but the Light Blues forward pounced on the loose ball and rattled it into the net.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.