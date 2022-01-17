With a win over the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz snap their losing streak.

The Jazz win 125-102, giving them a 29-14 win-loss record for the season.

On Sunday, the Utah Jazz defeated the Denver Nuggets 125-102, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Utah took a 13-point lead in the third quarter after a 15-2 run spanning the first and second quarters.

On Will Barton’s three-point play, Denver rallied to take an 81-80 lead into the fourth quarter, but Utah led 91-88.

Rudy Gobert, who had been out for the previous five games due to a COVID-19 positive test, led the Jazz to victory with a double-double.

At Ball Arena, the French center had 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Donovan Mitchell’s 31 points helped his team snap a four-game losing streak.

Jordan Clarkson added 16 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Serbian center Nikola Jokic scored a triple-double for the losing team.

Jokic scored 25 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished out 14 assists.

Also scoring 13 points were Monte Morris and Nah’Shon Hyland.

The Phoenix Suns have won three straight NBA games.

The Phoenix Suns won their third consecutive NBA game at Little Caesars Arena, defeating the Detroit Pistons 135-108.

With 30 points, Devin Booker led the Suns to victory, while Cameron Payne and JaVale McGeeach each added 20.

Cory Joseph and Cade Cunningham each scored 21 points to lead the Pistons.

The Phoenix Suns are currently in first place in the Western Conference, with a 33-9 win-loss record.

the following are the outcomes:

108-135 in favor of the Detroit Pistons over the Phoenix Suns

112-118 in favor of the Sacramento Kings over the Houston Rockets

The Golden State Warriors defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-99.

Utah Jazz-Denver Nuggets: 102-125