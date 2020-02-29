With “Al-Anaqan” .. the first meeting between Mortada Mansour and Imad Miteb after the events of the summit .. Pictures

The recent period witnessed statements between Mortada Mansour, President of Zamalek Club, and Imad Miteb, the former Al-Ahly star, regarding the events of the last summit meeting between Al-Ahly and the white team that did not take place because Zamalek did not attend the Cairo International Stadium, in the game postponed from the fourth week in the league, which the Football Association issued a decision considering Zamalek withdrew not attending the stadium.

Imad Miteb commented on the issue that the failure of Zamalek to attend the stadium is a big mistake, then the president of the white club criticized the comments of Al-Ahly star, to meet the president of the white with Miteb amid a bilateral “embrace” confirming the end of matters after these statements, as Ahmed Mortada Mansour, a member of the Zamalek board of directors, was keen On tired handshake.

On the other hand, Mortada Mansour decided to head the team’s mission to Tunisia to face the Tunisian Esperance, in the second leg of the 8th round of the African Champions League, and Al-Abyad is scheduled to meet again with the Tunisian team next Friday, 6 March..

Amir Mortada, the general supervisor of the ball in Zamalek, revealed The date of travel of the white team to TunisiaIn preparation for his match against Tunisia’s Esperance, in the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-finals, to be held on March 6, after Al-Abiad won the Tunisian team with three goals to a goal, in the game that brought them together Friday evening, at the Cairo Stadium In the first leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League.

Amir Mortada, in his statements to “The Seventh Day”, confirmed that Zamalek will travel to Tunisia next Tuesday in order to be ready for the return match that will be held at Rades Stadium in Tunisia and the Zamalek Board of Directors, headed by Mortada Mansour, has preferred the team’s travel on a private plane to Tunisia To give the players more comfort and avoid fatigue of the players in light of the consecutive matches that Al-Abiad is playing in the various tournaments, especially in light of the Council’s endeavor to fulfill the desire of the masses of the children of the dead obstacle, to compete for the African Champions League title in its current version, after the title moved away from the White Castle Since 2002, when he was crowned b Title at the expense of Raja Casablanca.

It is noteworthy that Zamalek previously won the Tunisian Esperance by three goals versus a goal in the African Super Championship that brought them together at the Qatar Al Gharafa Stadium, to crown the white team with the African title for the fourth time in its history, and the White also succeeded in crowning the Egyptian Super Championship at the expense of Al-Ahly after winning it with penalty kicks The weighting result was 4/3, in the meeting between Ali Mohammed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi city, in the UAE, days before the Tunisian team faced the first leg of the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, so White, led by the French Patrice Carteron, seeks to continue the victories by achieving a result Sons facilitate collector dead errand obstacle in the return match in Tunisia, which will be held on 6 March next.