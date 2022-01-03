With Alexander Isak tipped to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, here’s how Arsenal could line up with the Swedish wonderkid.

If Real Sociedad striker ALEXANDER ISAK joins Arsenal this month, he may be tasked with leading the line.

As Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his attack, the 22-year-old has been linked with a move to North London to replace axed skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barcelona has dropped out of the race to sign Sweden international Isak, giving Arsenal a free hand to sign him.

Arsenal are looking for a new centre-forward, with Aubameyang not on Arteta’s radar as Newcastle consider a move.

Meanwhile, having reached the final six months of their contracts, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are free to speak to foreign clubs.

Arsenal is said to have turned to Isak, who has seven goals in 21 games this season.

Arsenal were interested in signing the ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder last summer, but he signed a new long-term contract with Sociedad that runs until 2026.

After declaring his desire to play in England in the future, he gave the Carabao Cup semi-finalists hope of landing him in November.

SunSport looks at how Arteta’s side might look after the January transfer window if the silky striker joins them.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Since replacing Bernd Leno as the club’s No. 1 goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale has kept nine Premier League clean sheets.

Following his impressive displays at right-back, Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu has quickly become a fan favorite, and his place in the team is not in jeopardy.

Kieran Tierney will most likely start at left-back, though he is aware that if he loses form, he will be replaced by Nuno Tavares, a highly-rated Portuguese player.

Ben White and Gabriel should form a formidable defensive partnership as a centre-back pairing.

With playmaker Martin Odegaard keeping his spot as Arsenal’s No10, Thomas Partey could partner Granit Xhaka in the middle of the pitch.

Bukayo Saka, who has scored four Premier League goals in his last three appearances, will start on the right wing, with Gabriel Martinelli, a promising Brazilian forward, on the opposite flank.

Alexander Isak will lead the Arsenal attack, with Arteta hoping he can lead the Gunners to a top-four finish.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.