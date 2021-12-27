With an Oleksandr Usyk rematch set for next year, watch Anthony Joshua train in Dubai with US coach Anthony ‘Chill’ Wilson.

With a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk set for next year, watch Anthony Joshua train in Dubai with US coach Anthony ‘Chill’ Wilson.

ANTHONY JOSHUA has been photographed training in Dubai with Anthony ‘Chill’ Wilson, a US coach.

The former unified heavyweight champion spent the last few months of the year in America, scouting potential new trainers.

AJ, on the other hand, spent the holidays in the Middle East, proving that the wicked do not rest, as he was caught on camera hitting pads in Dubai.

It comes as he gears up for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, who he lost to in September.

Joshua has fueled speculation that he is planning to either relocate or expand his team since then.

As a professional, AJ was coached by Rob McCracken at Team GB’s Sheffield HQ to Olympic gold and world titles.

Joshua, 32, visited a number of trainers and gyms in America after losing to Usyk, 34.

Although no decision has been made, promoter Eddie Hearn admitted earlier this month that a change of scenery is possible.

“I think it’s time for me to move on from that environment because when you’ve been there since you were 18 and you go to Great Britain and Anthony Joshua is everywhere, he’s a god,” he said.

“I just think it’s time to rough him up a bit, and not in log cabins in the middle of nowhere.”

“But it’s ‘oh my God, it’s AJ!’ because they’re so proud of him up there.”

Rob may or may not return.

“That’s a difficult conversation for those guys because he’s more than just a trainer to him; he’s a mentor, an advisor, and a friend.”

“It’s not just about who’s training him; it’s also about where he’ll be trained.”

We need to get together and set a time.

For that fight, April is a good option.

“He’s talking to people, and I believe he’ll make a decision early next year,” says the source.

Joshua has exercised his right to a rematch with Usyk right away, which Hearn recently confirmed will take place in April.

“We’ve got to get together and decide on a date,” he told iFL TV.

April is a good match for that fight.

“AJ is the type of fighter who fights twice a year, and we sometimes wish we could fight three times a year.”

“We’ve received offers from all over the world, but I believe the fight will be held in the United Kingdom.”

