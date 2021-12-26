With Anthony Joshua set to face Oleksandr Usyk again in April 2022, Eddie Hearn believes Tyson Fury has dealt an undisputed blow.

According to Eddie Hearn, Tyson Fury has dealt Anthony Joshua an undisputed blow, with Anthony Joshua set to fight Oleksandr Usyk again in April 2022.

TYSON FURY’S chances of becoming the undisputed heavyweight world champion have suffered a setback.

According to Eddie Hearn, the Gypsy King had hoped to unify the division by fighting Oleksandr Usyk, but the Ukrainian will instead face Anthony Joshua in an April rematch.

In September, AJ was soundly defeated by Usyk, and his WBA, WBO, and IBF titles were snatched from him.

Despite talk of AJ stepping aside, the Brit quickly triggered a rematch clause, and his promoter Hearn said it will take place in the first few months of 2022.

“We’ve got to get together and decide a date,” the Matchroom boss told iFL TV.

“April is a reasonable date for that fight.

“AJ is the type of fighter who fights twice a year, and we sometimes wish we could fight three times a year.”

“We’ve had offers from all over the world, but I believe the fight will be held in the United Kingdom.”

Dillian Whyte has been declared mandatory for Tyson Fury’s WBC title, ending all talk of AJ stepping aside to allow Fury and Usyk to fight next, according to Hearn.

“We have to sit down with [Usyk’s manager] Alex Krassyuk,” the Essex-based 42-year-old added.

“We’ll get Christmas out of the way and move on because it’s time to start planning.”

“Obviously, there were some discussions about step asides and other types of fights, so we’ll see.”

“However, due to the Whyte situation, which AJ is happy about, that appears to be very unlikely now.”

“Unless I presented those conversations to him, he refused to have them.”

“If that’s not the case, he’ll move on to what he wants, which is a rematch with Usyk.”

“Once the Whyte fight is called, he has to be respected in that situation.”

