With Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah’s contract set to expire, Bayer Leverkusen is interested in signing him on a free transfer.

With Arsenal’s contract set to expire, Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Eddie Nketiah on a free transfer.

Bayer Leverkusen is interested in signing Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah on a pre-contract agreement.

The Bundesliga club is known for developing young players, and they have their sights set on the young Gunner, who will be a free agent in the summer.

Leverkusen wants Nketiah to sign now, and they may press him to do so this week to avoid interest from rivals such as Crystal Palace.

Nketiah and his advisors will choose a lucrative pay day in Germany, and those figures, combined with a transfer fee, will make it difficult for the Eagles to compete.

Palace, on the other hand, could offer the 22-year-old first-team football, which could tempt him south of the river.

Prior to the transfer window opening, West Ham and Brighton were linked with a move for the striker.

Arsenal may be able to sign a replacement for Nketiah if he leaves this month.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Lille striker Jonathan David, as well as Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, are both targets.

Nketiah could stay at Arsenal if he is given more game time, which is a possibility now that Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang has been snubbed.

“I’m eager to play football and I’m at Arsenal to give my all,” Nketiah said after playing and scoring against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup last week.

“This competition has provided me with the opportunity to play.”

Every player wants to play football, and I’m one of them.

“All I can do is work hard and everything will work out.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.