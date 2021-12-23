With Arteta willing to sell the axed captain in the January transfer window, Arsenal is’sounding out’ potential Aubameyang buyers.

Arsenal is’sounding out’ potential buyers for Aubameyang, with Arteta willing to sell the axed captain in the January transfer window.

According to reports, Arsenal is scouting potential buyers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ahead of the transfer window next month.

Mikel Arteta has kicked the striker out of the Gunners’ first team.

When Arsenal travels to Norwich City on Boxing Day, Aubameyang, 32, is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game.

The North Londoners are also willing to ‘listen to offers’ next month, according to ESPN.

Barcelona has long admired Aubameyang and is looking to replace Sergio Aguero as a striker.

The cash-strapped Catalan giants are said to be put off by the Gabonese star’s £250,000-a-week wages.

If a salary agreement can be reached, Juventus are interested in taking Aubameyang on loan for the remainder of the season.

Inter Milan and AC Milan, both from Serie A, are rumored to be interested.

Between 2007 and 2011, Aubameyang was signed by the latter, but he never played in the first team.

After working with him at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the striker.

Negotiating with a London rival, on the other hand, would be ‘difficult’ for Arsenal.

In North London, Aubameyang’s situation is not hopeless.

Next month, he’ll fly to South Africa for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal wants to use that time to mend fences with their former captain.

They are, however, not ruling out any possibilities.

While Aubameyang’s future is uncertain, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both set to be released at the end of the season.

