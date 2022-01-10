With a’strong team’ expected and Victor Lindelof back, how could Man Utd line up against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round?

With a’strong team’ expected and Victor Lindelof back, how might Man Utd line up against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round?

MANCHESTER UNITED will look to get back on track when they face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday evening.

Last time out, the Red Devils were defeated 1-0 at Old Trafford by Wolves in a poor Premier League performance.

Rangnick’s team will now face Steven Gerrard’s Villa twice in six days, the first at home in the cup and the second away in the league.

Rangnick says he will field a strong team in the FA Cup, despite the fact that qualifying for the top four is almost certainly his top priority right now.

“We will definitely not play with eight or nine different players,” he said ahead of the game, according to MUTV.

Or even 10, as we did in the Champions League against Young Boys.

“We’ll try to put together the best team we can, a strong team.”

“There may be some changes, but I haven’t made any final decisions yet.”

“We’ll definitely try to treat this like a regular Premier League or Champions League match.”

Victor Lindelof is expected to make his first appearance since testing positive for Covid after Man United’s 1-0 win over Norwich in mid-December.

Captain Harry Maguire, on the other hand, is unlikely to play because Rangnick confirmed on Friday that he has not yet been able to train.

Perhaps the most intriguing question heading into the game is whether or not the German coach will abandon his tried-and-true 4-2-2-2 formation.

Rangnick was rumored to be considering switching to a back three to get the most out of his players earlier this week.

Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot could be deployed as wingbacks on either side of a midfield three.

With a number of options to choose from, including Nemanja Matic, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, and Donny van de Beek, it remains to be seen who will play in the middle of the park.

Despite the absence of Paul Pogba, United’s attacking capabilities remain a strength.

If Rangnick sticks with the 4-2-2-2 formation, Jadon Sancho will be expected to start, but it’s hard to see where he fits in a back three.

Then, up front, either Marcus Rashford or Edinson Cavani will partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Another option is Mason Greenwood, who would likely play as an inverted winger behind the front two.

