With both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey suspended, how could Arsenal line up against Burnley in a midfield crisis?

ARSENAL will face Burnley with only a handful of midfield reinforcements.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, the regular pairing, have both been suspended after receiving red cards in separate Carabao Cup semi-final games against Liverpool.

In the first leg, Xhaka was sent off, leaving Arsenal to hold on for over an hour with ten men.

However, Partey was sent off while Liverpool was leading 2-0 at the Emirates and looking forward to the final.

It will almost certainly mean playing Sambi Lokonga as a lone holding midfielder once more, as well as switching the Gunners’ preferred 4-2-3-1 formation to 4-1-4-1 or 4-3-3.

Lokonga started the second leg against Liverpool in a deep-lying role, with Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe in advanced roles on either side.

Mohamed Elneny, who could have played in midfield as well, is still in Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Because there aren’t many other options, the midfield trio – who all started against Liverpool – is expected to keep their spots.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Alexandre Lacazatte, the striker, could also play through the middle, though manager Mikel Arteta has Eddie Nketiah as another option.

With Nicolas Pepe away at the AFCON, wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will start in the wide positions once more.

However, both Odegaard and Smith Rowe can shift to the flanks if necessary.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, and Kierney Tierney are all likely to remain in Arteta’s backline.

Rob Holding and Nuno Tavares, however, are available to fill in at centre-back and full-back, respectively, if necessary.

Aaron Ramsdale of England is also expected to keep his position between the posts.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.