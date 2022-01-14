With Christensen adding to Chelsea’s injury crisis after catching Covid, here’s how they might line up against Man City.

After catching Covid, Christensen has added to Chelsea’s injury crisis.

Chelsea’s squad will be severely depleted when they travel to Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime.

After the Dane caught Covid, Andreas Christensen is the latest star to be ruled out, leaving Thomas Tuchel with a serious selection headache.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL), and Reece James (hamstring) are also out, leaving Tuchel with a defensive crisis.

Malang Sarr will most likely play in a back-three alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

At wing-back, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso will start.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will continue to play in the middle of the park, despite both having been rested in the Blues’ two recent cup games.

“No news that could be good news,” Tuchel said ahead of the Etihad match.

“Trevoh, Ben Chilwell, and Reece James are all out.”

The injuries are to blame for this.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“With Christensen, we have one positive Covid test, so he’s out.”

The Blues are in decent form, having not lost since a 3-2 defeat at West Ham on December 4.

However, they have a couple of league draws to their name, which Tuchel will want to avoid.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.

Chelsea is ten points behind City in the Premier League.

And, with this being their final league match against Pep Guardiola’s side, it’s difficult to see anything other than a City title win if the West Londoners lose.

After 21 games, the Blues have 43 points, whereas City has 53.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS