With club legend John Terry embarking on a new coaching journey, the Chelsea U23s face Man City.

With club legend John Terry embarking on a new coaching journey, he starts with Chelsea’s U23s against Man City.

JOHN TERRY was spotted for the first time on Monday evening working with Chelsea’s U23 side ahead of their match against Manchester City.

The former Blues midfielder, who is now a consultant for the U23s, was seen on the touchline during their 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace a week ago.

However, as he enters a new phase of his coaching career, he began a more hands-on role for the game against Man City.

Terry’s return to Chelsea was announced in late December.

In 2018, he retired from playing and joined Aston Villa as a coach.

Terry then left Villa at the end of the 2020-21 season and has been jobless since then.

However, he is now back at Chelsea, where he is tasked with developing the club’s young talent.

“I’m delighted to announce that I’m coming home, and have taken up a consultancy role @ChelseaFC academy,” Terry, 41, tweeted after being appointed.

“I’ll be involved in coaching discussions and mentoring our academy players in addition to providing on-field coaching sessions.”

The club was ecstatic to bring the former defender back to Stamford Bridge.

“John Terry will return to Cobham to start a coaching consultancy role at the Chelsea Academy,” they said in a statement.

“The Blues legend will work with our young players and coaching staff in our youth development program, sharing his vast experience gained from his 20-year playing career and recent stint as Aston Villa’s assistant coach.”

“In addition to on-field coaching, our former club captain will participate in coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor academy players, and facilitate parent communication.”

“At the start of next month, he’ll start working part-time in the position.”

“This flexibility benefits both John and the academy because it allows him to continue to develop his own coaching skills while being used optimally within our development program,” says the academy.

Over the course of a 19-year career with Chelsea, Terry appeared in over 700 games.

With the club, he won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, and the Europa League.

