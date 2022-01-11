With Coutinho and Digne adding class to Gerrard’s team, this is how Aston Villa could line up after the January transfer window.

Philippe Coutinho’s loan move to ASTON VILLA is an exciting addition to Steven Gerrard’s squad.

Gerrard is beginning to assemble a team capable of a strong second half of the season, with Lucas Digne also linked with a move to Villa.

Coutinho has already been signed on a season-long loan from Barcelona and is set to make his debut against Manchester United on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Digne is said to be in advanced talks with Aston Villa over a £25 million transfer.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has confirmed Digne’s desire to leave the club, with personal terms between the Villans and Digne unlikely to be a problem.

If the deal is completed, Gerrard will have added two first-team ready players to an already strong squad.

Digne would almost certainly start at left-back, ahead of current starter Matt Targett.

In front of Emiliano Martinez, the 28-year-old would be joined by England international Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, and Matty Cash in a steely backline.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Coutinho, on the other hand, will join Gerrard’s front line in his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

This would enable the former Liverpool midfielder to form a link with Digne on the left flank.

Coutinho, Danny Ings, and Emiliano Buendia form a front three that will strike fear into the hearts of Premier League defenders.

Especially with Ollie Watkins, the danger man, coming off the bench.

If Gerrard wants to fit Watkins and Coutinho into his side, he could switch to a 4-4-2 formation.

The midfield would be anchored by talisman John McGinn and Douglas Luiz, with Coutinho and Buendia on either side.

Then Ings and Watkins could form a front-row partnership.

Despite having a strong season, academy product Jacob Ramsey would be relegated to the bench.

So far this season, he’s made 17 Premier League appearances and scored two goals.

However, with the addition of Coutinho, Ramsey may be relegated to the role of impact sub for the remainder of the season.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.