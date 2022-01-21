With Cristiano Ronaldo out with a neck injury following the Brentford brawl, how could Man United line up against West Ham?

With Cristiano Ronaldo out with a neck injury following the Brentford brawl, how could Manchester United line up against West Ham?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Manchester United’s match against West Ham due to a neck injury.

After throwing a fit and exchanging words with interim coach Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday night, the 36-year-old’s place in the starting lineup was already in doubt.

After being substituted during the 3-1 win over Brentford, Ronaldo was visibly upset, and Rangnick let slip that he questioned why one of the team’s younger players wasn’t replaced instead of him.

In the aftermath of United’s 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa, where they let a 2-0 lead slip late on, the ex-RB Leipzig manager insisted he subbed Ronaldo for tactical reasons.

However, Rangnick has revealed that he is suffering from a neck problem and will have to start the game against the clock.

“Cristiano is a question mark because he has a neck problem,” he said to MUTV.

“We’ll have to wait and see how he feels today after he received treatment for two-three hours yesterday.”

Given that United will be without a number of players against the Hammers, it’s unlikely that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be dropped if he declares himself fit.

Victor Lindelof, who will miss the match at Old Trafford due to personal reasons following a break-in at his home, is one of those squad members who will not play.

Thugs raided Lindelof’s home, forcing his partner and their two young children to hide and lock themselves in a room.

Meanwhile, after attending the funeral of a close family member earlier this week, Jadon Sancho remains a major question mark.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are still out, and Edinson Cavani could also miss the game.

David de Gea will keep his starting spot in goal, despite the fact that the Spanish goalkeeper has already been named the club’s Player of the Season.

In the absence of Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot is expected to keep his place at left-back, with Alex Telles filling in at right-back.

As a result of Lindelof’s absence, Raphael Varane may be recalled to partner skipper Harry Maguire.

Scott McTominay and Fred in central midfield, with Bruno Fernandes in the No10 position, appear to be the most likely pairing.

Mason Greenwood is a possibility to start on the ring wing, with Anthony Elanga on the opposite flank.

Then Ronaldo would be tasked with leading the line, knowing that a win would see United leapfrog West Ham in the table.

