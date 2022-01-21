With Cristiano Ronaldo out with a neck injury following the Brentford brawl, how could Man United line up against West Ham?

With Cristiano Ronaldo out with a neck injury following the Brentford squabble, how could Manchester United line up against West Ham?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt for Manchester United’s match against West Ham due to a neck injury.

After throwing a tantrum and exchanging words with interim boss Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday night, the 36-year-old’s place in the starting lineup was already in doubt.

Rangnick let slip that he questioned why one of the team’s younger players wasn’t replaced instead of Ronaldo after he was substituted during the 3-1 win against Brentford.

In the aftermath of United’s 2-2 draw away at Aston Villa, the ex-RB Leipzig manager insisted he did it for tactical reasons.

But now the Portugal international is in a race against time to make his debut, after Rangnick revealed he is suffering from a neck problem.

“Cristiano is a question mark,” he told MUTV, “because he has a neck problem.”

“We’ll have to wait and see how he feels today after he received treatment for two-three hours yesterday.”

Although United will be without a number of players for the match against the Hammers, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is unlikely to be dropped if he declares himself fit.

Victor Lindelof, who will miss the match at Old Trafford due to personal reasons following a break-in at his home, is one of those squad members who will not play.

Thugs raided Lindelof’s home, forcing his partner and their two young children to hide and lock themselves in a room.

Meanwhile, after attending the funeral of a close relative earlier this week, Jadon Sancho remains a major question mark.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, both full-backs, are still out, while Edinson Cavani is another player who could miss out.

SunSport looks at how David Moyes’ side might start against United.

David De Gea will keep his starting spot in goal, despite being arguably the club’s player of the season.

In the absence of Wan-Bissaka, Diogo Dalot is expected to keep his place, with Alex Telles filling in at left-back.

As a result of Lindelof’s absence, Raphael Varane could partner captain Harry Maguire, with the England international being recalled into the starting lineup.

Scott McTominay and Fred could then form a central midfield pairing, with Bruno Fernandes manning the No10 position.

Mason Greenwood could start on the ring wing, with Anthony Elanga on the other flank.

And Ronaldo would be tasked with leading the line, knowing that a win would put United ahead of West Ham…

