With Deshaun Watson, Texans GM Reveals Likely Outcome

Nick Caserio, the Texans’ general manager, isn’t interested in quarterback Deshaun Watson returning to the team.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault by 22 different women, so he hasn’t played this season.

There have been rumors that Watson adores Brian Flores, who is a Texans candidate, but Caserio said Watson would not be likely to stay even if Flores was hired.

This is unsurprising, given that the bridge appears to be on fire.

When the time comes, Caserio confirmed that they’ll have to make a decision that’s best for everyone.

“I think we need to be open-minded and just take the information and process it,” Caserio said.

The decision could come sooner rather than later, as a grand jury investigation into Watson is expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

Watson has made it clear that he wants out of Houston, and Caserio appears to want to make that happen so that the team can find a new quarterback.

