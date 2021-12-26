With Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe pushing for stars after impressive form, this is how Arsenal could line up against Norwich.

With Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe pushing for stars after impressive form, this is how Arsenal could line up at Norwich.

After strong starts to the season, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe could force their way into Mikel Arteta’s starting XI this afternoon.

Both Hale End academy products started Arsenal’s last Carabao Cup match against Sunderland.

Nketiah scored a hat-trick in the Gunners’ 5-1 victory, ensuring their place in the semi-finals.

In the midfield, Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard had a great game.

Arsenal will now face Liverpool for a place in the final on January 6 and 13 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal’s Boxing Day schedule includes a trip to bottom-of-the-table Norwich, so both players could start and contribute to the club’s top-four push.

Aaron Ramsdale will almost certainly keep his spot between the sticks despite the fact that he has yet to put a foot wrong for the Gunners.

Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu would most likely be in the back four.

Granit Xhaka, who has been in fine form since returning from injury, could be paired with Thomas Partey in the midfield.

After scoring three goals in his last two Premier League games, Gabriel Martinelli could keep his spot.

Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka could round out the trio behind Nketiah.

In the event that Nketiah is unable to lead the line, stand-in captain Alexandre Lacazette may take over.

Martinelli may also be benched, allowing Odegaard to start in front of the striker and Smith Rowe to play out wide.

After spending most of the season on the bench, Nicolas Pepe may be given a chance to shine.

