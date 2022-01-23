With Everton in desperate need of cash, West Ham are planning a £60 million transfer swoop for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

With Everton in desperate need of cash, West Ham are planning a £60 million swoop for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

WEST HAM want Everton’s England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but he’ll set them back £60MILLION.

Calvert-Lewin could be available, according to Hammers manager David Moyes, as the Toffees attempt to recoup money after years of overspending.

Calvert-Lewin’s season has been marred by injury, but he is still regarded as one of England’s brightest young strikers.

Moyes is willing to go all out for Calvert-Lewin and has new funds at the club to back him up.

West Ham, on the other hand, will not take the risk due to the current valuation.

They will, however, push to the front of the line if that changes this month or during the summer.

The Hammers would pay a premium or offer a bonus right now if Calvert Lewin helped them qualify for the Champions League.

To achieve this, Everton must abandon their ‘top line.’

The Merseyside club also considered selling England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but are currently in discussions with him about extending and increasing his contract.

Pickford is one of the assets that could be sold to help balance the books, but Everton has received no offers.

Instead, the keeper is negotiating a new set of terms, though even that would not prevent him from being sold later.

In their narrow defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, West Ham could have used Calvert-Lewin’s goals.

After Marcus Rashford snatched a late 1-0 win for the Red Devils, the visitors were left empty-handed at Old Trafford.

