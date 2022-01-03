With Harry Maguire out of United’s match against Wolves, Phil Jones starts for the first time in TWO YEARS.

PHIL JONES will play against Wolves tonight for the first time in two years.

Jones last played in the Premier League on January 22, 2020, in a 2-0 home loss to Burnley.

Four days later, he made his last first-team appearance in any competition, scoring in a 6-1 FA Cup away win at Tranmere Rovers.

He takes over for captain Harry Maguire, who was unable to play in United’s first game of the year.

Although the full extent of United captain Maguire’s injury is unknown, it is severe enough to keep him out of tonight’s home game against Wolves.

With Victor Lindelof out with a heart scare and a positive Covid test, and Eric Bailly injured in the 3-1 win over Burnley last time out, Ralf Rangnick was left with a dilemma.

Jones was an unused substitute in the away games against Norwich and Newcastle recently.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The 2012-13 title winner, who is still only 29, has a contract with the club until 2023, but has been plagued by injury setbacks in the last two years.

In a September interview, he admitted that a serious knee problem and subsequent abuse had left him “an absolute mess.”

As his career plummeted, the ex-Blackburn player admitted to crying in his wife’s arms on a regular basis.

His name was mentioned as part of a rumoured clear out earlier this month, but he could now be kept on for the rest of the season due to circumstances.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.