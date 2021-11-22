With Havertz doubtful and Lukaku in the squad, how could Chelsea line up against an injury-riddled Juventus?

With Havertz doubtful and Lukaku in the squad, how would Chelsea line up against an injury-ravaged Juventus?

Chelsea can qualify for the Champions League knockout stages if they avoid defeat against Juventus on Tuesday night.

With two rounds of group games remaining, Thomas Tuchel’s team is three points behind the Serie A giants in Group H.

While defending champions Chelsea are almost certainly through to the last 16 – they are six points ahead of Zenit St Petersburg – a draw at Stamford Bridge would put them mathematically out of reach.

Prior to the game, Tuchel provided an update on several of his players’ fitness concerns.

Romelu Lukaku will not start, but he may come off the bench for the first time since being injured against Malmo last month.

Due to a hamstring injury, Kai Havertz is expected to miss the match, while Mateo Kovacic is also out.

Timo Werner, on the other hand, is available for the Juventus match after being used as an unused substitute in the win over Leicester.

Jorginho, despite being sent off at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, appears to be in good shape.

“He has an appointment with the doctors and physios right now to see about his reaction and the next training,” Tuchel said about Lukaku in his pre-match press conference.

“Perhaps if we have the opportunity to bring 20 players into the squad, he will have a chance to play in the final minutes.”

That would be the absolute most we could get out of this situation at the moment.”

“Jorgi [Jorginho] is absolutely fine,” he added. “Kai [Havertz] felt some hamstring tension, so we took him off, and we have some reservations about him.”

We need to see if he can train without any issues.

This is where the question mark comes in.

“Timo [Werner] is in good shape and was in training yesterday. He is back in the squad.”

Mateo Kovacic is no longer a member of the team.

Juventus handed Premier League leaders Chelsea their first defeat of the season in September, with Federico Chiesa’s goal giving Max Allegri’s side a 1-0 victory.

However, the Serie A team is riddled with injuries heading into the crucial European clash.

Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia de Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi, Danilo, and Aaron Ramsey have all been forced to sit out due to fitness issues.

However, Paulo Dybala appears to be available for the game, which is a positive for the Italian champions.

Juventus have won all four of their Champions League games so far this season, which is only the second time they’ve done so in their history.

