With his bushy beard and grey hair, the Manchester United legend appears to be a new man – but can you tell who it is?

A MANCHESTER UNITED legend has grown a bushy beard and long grey hair, giving him the appearance of a new man.

The former Manchester United player, who played alongside Roy Keane, David Beckham, and Gary Neville in the 1990s, has ditched the clean shaven look.

Fans who remembered him during his heydays had mixed feelings about the unrecognizable look.

Between 1987 and 1998, Brian McCair spent 11 years at Manchester United, winning 11 trophies.

Three FA Cups, four Premier League titles, a Uefa European Cup Winners Cup, and a Super Cup were won by the former Scotland international.

McCair was named Scottish PFA Player of the Year in his first season at the club.

McCair began his career with Aston Villa.

The 58-year-old also won a league title and the Scottish Cup with Motherwell and Celtic.

Former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is praised by McClair.

Ferguson is described as ‘tough but fair’ by the Scot.

“I wasn’t the most expensive signing in England,” he told World Football Index, “but I was the most expensive for a player moving from a Scottish club to an English one, which was a big deal at the time!”

“Alex Ferguson and Archie Knox’s desire to make me one of Manchester United’s first signings has always been humbling.”

“Ferguson and Knox helped me develop as a player.

As a player and as a coach, Sir Alex was always tough but fair with me.

“My memories of Manchester United and working with him are nothing but positive.”

Those were the best days of my life.”

