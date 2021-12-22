With his iconic long hair cut off, Karel Poborsky looks completely unrecognisable after 25 years of playing for Manchester United.

With his iconic long hair cut off, Karel Poborsky looks unrecognisable after 25 years of playing for Manchester United.

Karel Poborsky, a former Manchester United ace, has ditched his long, luscious curls in favor of a shorter, slick look.

Poborsky was a popular player at Old Trafford in the late 1990s, and despite his lack of goals, he will be remembered for his mesmerizingly curly hair.

Poborsky’s hair has been compared to a lion’s mane by fans.

The Czech also received a Premier League medal for his contribution to Manchester United’s 1996-97 title-winning season.

However, in comparison to his former self, the Czech Euro 96 star now appears to be almost unrecognizable.

The 49-year-old has shaved his famous hair and gone for a shorter style, but he still sports a neat beard to go with it.

And, following his battle with Lyme disease, the old Poborsky look appears to be on the way out.

A tick infected Poborsky with the disease.

According to Express, a tick was hiding in the ex-Red Devil legend’s facial hair, and when it was snapped, the parasite bit and infected him.

He’s been seen playing in a number of charity games in recent years, including one in 2017 for Man United legends.

At Old Trafford, Poborsky played alongside the likes of David Beckham.

