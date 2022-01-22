With incredible sprint during Nigeria’s victory, ‘dramatic’ Afcon lecturer-turned-referee leaves viewers in stitches.

The incredible sprint by the ‘dramatic’ Afcon lecturer-turned-referee during Nigeria’s victory has viewers in stitches.

In Nigeria’s win over Guinea-Bissau, a ‘DRAMATIC’ Africa Cup of Nations referee stole the show.

Fans on Twitter were amused by top Kenyan official Peter Waweru Kamaku’s enthusiastic sprinting and hand gestures.

“Run Forrest, run,” one wrote, referring to Tom Hanks’ 1994 film classic Forrest Gump.

“This man is running like he’s chasing a taxi,” another joked.

“Is that Tom Cruise from Mission: Impossible?” one person inquired.

“What a dramatic referee!” exclaimed one fan after Waweru blew the final whistle.

Nigeria qualified from their group with three wins and nine points thanks to goals from forward Umar Sadiq and defender William Troost-Ekong.

Waweru’s officiating, on the other hand, had a lasting impact on the game’s spectators.

Off the field, the official earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from university.

Before that, he earned a master’s degree in pure mathematics.

Waweru has been a senior lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology since January 2019.

However, in 2011, the mathematician began refereeing and was listed as a Fifa official by 2017.

In the 2019 Afcon, he reffed one game and made his first appearance in the tournament with Nigeria’s win.