With incredible sprint during Nigeria’s win, ‘dramatic’ Afcon lecturer-turned-referee leaves viewers in stitches

Nigeria’s win over Guinea-Bissau was highlighted by a ‘DRAMATIC’ Africa Cup of Nations referee.

Peter Waweru Kamaku, a Kenyan official, had Twitter users in stitches with his frantic sprinting and hand gestures.

“Run Forrest run,” one person wrote, referring to Tom Hanks’ 1994 film classic Forrest Gump.

“This man is running like he’s chasing a taxi,” another joked.

“Is that Tom Cruise from Mission Impossible?” one person added.

“What a dramatic referee!” a fan exclaimed after Waweru blew the final whistle.

Nigeria qualified from their group with three wins and nine points thanks to goals by forward Umar Sadiq and defender William Troost-Ekong.

Waweru’s officiating, on the other hand, left an indelible impression on the game’s viewers.

What a dramatic referee! https://t.co/F3tFxkjoqH

Off the field, the official received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science from university, according to Wikipedia.

That was prior to earning a master’s degree in pure mathematics.

Waweru has been a senior lecturer at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology since January 2019.

However, he began refereeing in 2011 and was listed as a Fifa official by 2017.

In the 2019 ACON, he reffed one game and made his first appearance in the tournament with Nigeria’s victory.