With Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek’s injuries compounding Chelsea’s injury woes, how could they line up against Wolves?

THOMAS TUCHEL is in a pickle ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Wolves this weekend.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by a depleted Everton side on Thursday night, falling four points behind league leaders Manchester City.

And things aren’t going to get any easier for the European champions as they prepare to travel to Wolves, who are in good form despite missing a number of first-team players.

Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, and the injured Ben Chilwell have all tested positive for Covid at Stamford Bridge as part of a Covid outbreak.

Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have both been injured and may miss the match on Sunday.

Mateo Kovacic, who has only recently returned to training after a lengthy injury layoff, and Covid are two other players to consider.

N’Golo Kante was on the bench in midweek and has missed Chelsea’s last five Premier League games due to injury, but is expected to start against Wolves.

“We need to find a balance now because we have put everything on Jorginho’s shoulders,” Tuchel said when asked about his midfield crisis.

“Since Ruben was hurt yesterday, maybe we’re forced to do things we wouldn’t normally do.”

Tuchel will pick three players from the quartet of Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Trevoh Chalobah, with Edouard Mendy set to start in goal.

In place of Chilwell, Marcos Alonso will start at left-back, with Reece James providing cover on the opposite flank.

After another poor performance against Everton, Saul Niguez appears to be on his way out of the midfield.

So Chelsea could play Kante alongside Mount in the middle of the park, or even reintroduce Kovacic alongside Mount.

Two of the front three players are expected to be Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

But it’s unclear whether Kai Havertz will be able to return after his illness.

Mount’s ability to play further forward is likely to be determined by the availability of Kovacic and Havertz.

Chelsea has only won one of their last four games in all competitions, conceding nine goals.

And Tuchel will be looking for them to get back on track against a Wolves team that is currently in eighth place.

