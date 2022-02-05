With Leeds desperate to keep star man Kalvin Phillips, West Ham failed with a £55MILLION deadline day transfer offer.

On deadline day, West Ham made a final bid for Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Karren Brady, the Hammers’ chief negotiator, contacted old ally Angus Kinnear at Elland Road, willing to increase the club’s record £50 million offer.

The Londoners were willing to pay up to £55 million for the midfield dynamo with whom they hoped to form a partnership with Declan Rice.

According to Hammers insiders, the move began after the two clubs met three weeks ago.

Leeds’ chances, however, were harmed by their loss to Newcastle.

The 1-0 defeat kept them in relegation danger, and they were reluctant to lose talisman Phillips, who is 26 years old.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is said to be interested in signing the Elland Road ace.

This summer, they want to bring in a new central midfielder.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Rice of West Ham is also on United’s radar.

However, David Moyes has warned that he will cost more than £100 million.

“You’ll need a lot of money to get close,” said the Hammers’ manager.

“I said in the summer that Declan Rice was worth £100 million.”

This was your opportunity to get him for a low price.

You can now decide what I’m talking about.

“His dedication is palpable.

He’s on contract, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.

He’ll most likely be here for a while.

“He’s like a limited-edition Declan Rice; he’s one of a kind.”

“He’s arguably playing as well as any midfielder in Europe, and weren’t the prices high in January?”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.