With Lukaku battling for a starting spot and Havertz vying for a spot, how could Chelsea line up against Tottenham?

With Lukaku vying for a starting spot and Havertz vying for a starting spot, how could Chelsea line up against Tottenham?

After failing to impress in recent Chelsea games, ROMELU LUKAKU may be benched against Tottenham.

Chelsea has played four Premier League games in a week, and Thomas Tuchel may make some changes to his attack.

After all, the German not only slammed Lukaku for his performance against Manchester City last week, but he also warned his forwards that hiding at Chelsea is not an option.

There’s a case to be made that with Lukaku at the heart of the Blues’ attack, they’re not as free-flowing.

On the ball, he lacks Timo Werner’s speed and dynamism, and he’s possibly less capable than Kai Havertz.

Chelsea won the Champions League with the German duo up front alongside Mason Mount, so Tuchel may opt for a familiar lineup.

If that happens, Hakim Ziyech, who scored a fantastic goal against Brighton and has been in good form recently, could be dropped.

However, it’s possible that Jorginho will keep his place in midfield alongside N’Golo Kante.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

After missing the City and Liverpool matches, the Italian made his comeback against Brighton in midweek.

Lukaku also missed Chelsea’s match against Liverpool due to the uproar caused by his controversial interview – Chelsea scored twice and looked dangerous throughout.

Due to injury concerns, Tuchel will have to make a difficult defensive decision.

With Tuchel confirming Andreas Christensen is out injured, Reece James has not been adequately replaced at right wing-back, and Cesar Azpilcueta playing there, Malang Sarr may have to return.

However, if Azpilicueta plays as a central defender, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Christian Pulisic may be forced to play out wide, and thus out of position.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.