With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both out for weeks, how could Liverpool line up for the Africa Cup of Nations?

How would Liverpool line up during the Africa Cup of Nations if Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were both out for weeks?

When Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leave for the Africa Cup of Nations, JURGEN KLOPP faces a selection dilemma.

After the club’s crucial Premier League match against Chelsea on January 2, the two wingers, along with midfielder Naby Keita, will depart for the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football has given Liverpool a boost after agreeing to allow players to leave their clubs in the New Year.

This has allowed top-flight clubs to begin training with their soon-to-departing African stars between December 27 and January 3, with the competition beginning six days later.

“The news is obviously good, we’re really thankful for that,” Klopp said of the agreement.

“I believe you are correct; we required assistance and received it.

All of the clubs received assistance, so the boys will be able to play this game.

They’ll have to leave after that.”

However, because the tournament runs until February 6, Liverpool’s trio could miss up to five games, depending on how far Egypt, Senegal, and Guinea advance.

They will almost certainly miss both the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal and the FA Cup third round tie against Shrewsbury Town.

In addition, the players will miss the Premier League match against Brentford and possibly the trip to Crystal Palace.

In the absence of Salah, Mane, and Keita, here’s how the Merseyside outfit might look.

Alisson, a Brazilian goalkeeper who has started 17 of Liverpool’s 19 Premier League games this season, would undoubtedly start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold would start at right-back, while Scotland’s Andy Robertson would play on the opposite flank.

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk could form a centre-back pairing after the former decided not to join Cameroon for the second time.

Due to the absence of Keita, Klopp may opt to start Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara in the midfield.

Salah could then be replaced on the left wing by Diogo Jota, with Takumi Minamino taking Sadio Mane’s place on the right.

Roberto Firmino, a Brazilian centre-forward, would then be recalled to the starting lineup to play up front.

