With Mount vying for a recall and Ziyech and Pulisic vying for starting spots, how could Chelsea line up against Brighton?

Following Chelsea’s disappointing 1-0 loss to defending Premier League champions Manchester City, Mason Mount is pushing for a start against Brighton.

At the Etihad, the England international was limited to just NINE minutes of action, giving him little chance to make an impression.

However, Thomas Tuchel may be forced to drop the Moroccan and recall Mount after Hakim Ziyech dropped a disasterclass from the start.

Christian Pulisic, who was subbed with 20 minutes left to play on Saturday, is also fighting to keep his starting spot.

Timo Werner, who plays to the right of Romelu Lukaku, may be given a rare chance to shine.

With Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, and Reece James out with injuries, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, and Antonio Rudiger will continue to defend Kepa’s goal.

After a strong performance against City, N’Golo Kante will almost certainly keep his place in the midfield.

Mateo Kovacic, who has impressed in recent weeks, could also keep his spot.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, could be given some playing time.

This season, the 25-year-old has made 20 appearances for Chelsea, avoiding injury in the process.

Tuchel believes Saul Niguez is beginning to adjust to English football and that he may be called upon.

