With NCAA, athletes can make money with their names

The concept of the day for the NCAA: “modernize”.

Or maybe it was “change”. On the other hand, “unprecedented steps” have also been given a lot of time.

All were true.

After decades of digging in, fighting in court, launching advertising campaigns, or simply shaking their heads, the NCAA Board of Governors has agreed to grant its athletes the same economic freedom as any other student on campus from January 2021, the latest. A vote still needs to be approved on the NCAA convention, but board approval makes it almost inevitable.

“We passed laws for student athletes to compensate third-party endorsements,” said Gene Smith, Ohio State Sports Director.

If you can make money, then make money (with surveillance, of course, because “guard rails” were also a popular buzzword).

Details still need to be ironed out. There are undoubtedly unexpected problems that could flare up. Priority is given to trying to create fairness in recruitment.

Give recognition to the NCAA, but it is extremely late for this party (the Olympic Games gave up trying to enforce “amateurism” in the 1980s), but it did.

Better late than being stuck in another working committee.

“Times have changed,” said Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman. “And we believe that university sports also had to change with all of our hearts.”

The basics are simple.

If a company wants to hire a college athlete to promote its business, it can. This can range from small to large.

A Ford dealer in campus town may charge a star quarterback entry fee to sign autographs in the showroom and attract some potential car buyers. If the player is popular enough – think Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama Ford dealers may use him in commercials and billboards. If it is really big enough, Ford Motor Co. could do something nationally.

You never know.

Essentially, as a student in Alabama, Tagovailoa would have had the same opportunity to benefit from his talents and fame as he has now as a professional player for the Miami Dolphins.

College athletes will soon be able to benefit from things like signing soccer balls. (AP) More

The player could keep a marketing agent who does the business. The school would be separate and “guardrails” (again this word) would be set up to prevent boosters from doing so in the recruitment process. Athletes also cannot use school logos or uniforms – similar to the NFL or NBA.

There is of course more. Social media is now a monster, so much of it can be done there and not the traditional way. In a world where a Connecticut high school student named Charli D’Amelio can accumulate and make more than 50 million followers on TikTok in about six months, the world in which the NCAA lived was ancient.

Secondary business is also allowed. An athlete who is also a recording artist or who opens his own company that is not even involved in sports is finally admitted.

In essence, the best (or most popular) athletes can make money, just like Olympic athletes. Not every member of the USA Gymnastics Team earns millions, but Simone Biles does and it only helped (via marketing) not to ruin her popularity.

In many locations, these will be soccer and men’s basketball players. Elsewhere, however, there are plenty of opportunities for female and Olympic sports – a star hockey player for women in Minnesota-Duluth or a wrestler in Iowa State are still stars and potential influencers.

The NCAA finally gave up the belief that its extensive regulatory handbook could and should stop the wheels of capitalism. It was also recognized that the days of control over every penny in university sports are over. It was deregulated.

Previously, if you wanted your company to be associated with a popular college program, you had to sign a contract with that individual program, the visible head coach, or the NCAA – that is, the official Alabama football dealer or Nick Saban in one Aflac commercial (wearing a logo-free sweater).

The story goes on