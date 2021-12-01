With new manager Rangnick on the sidelines awaiting his work visa, here’s how Man Utd might line up against Arsenal.

With new manager Rangnick on the sidelines awaiting a work visa, how could Man Utd line up against Arsenal?

MANCHESTER UNITED may make two changes to their starting lineup against Arsenal on Thursday.

Under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, the Red Devils fought for a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

However, new interim manager Ralf Rangnick appeared to have had a significant influence on the team selection, which included the axing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Due to a lack of a work permit, the German will not be able to take his place in the dugout tomorrow.

After United’s successful press against the Blues, he is certain to have his say once more.

Despite the absence of injured quartet Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, and Edinson Cavani, the team still managed to win.

The 4-3-1-2 system is likely to remain unchanged, but captain Harry Maguire is expected to return to the defense as the first change.

For the trip to Stamford Bridge, the centre-back has been suspended.

And it’s possible that Eric Bailly will return to the bench in place of Victor Lindelof.

The other change will most likely be Ronaldo’s return to the starting lineup following his shocking axe on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho will be benched as a result of this.

However, after scoring United’s lone goal in London, the latter may have a better chance of staying in the team.

Rangnick and Carrick could return to United’s familiar 4-2-3-1 formation in a different lineup.

Rashford and Sancho would be able to keep their places while Ronaldo would be accommodated up front.

However, one of the midfielders would have to leave, with Nemanja Matic being the most vulnerable due to his lack of mobility.

