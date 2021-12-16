With Nicolas Anelka and Peter Schmeichel in goal, Man City lined up to beat Leeds in the Premier League last season.

With Nicolas Anelka and Peter Schmeichel in goal, Man City lined up to beat Leeds in the Premier League last time.

Manchester City’s last Premier League victory against Leeds dates from 2003.

In a Tuesday night blockbuster, the two Northern giants will face off at the Etihad Stadium.

But it’s been more than 18 years since Pep Guardiola’s side beat their opponents by three points from the other side of the Pennines.

The date was January 11th, 2003, the score was 2-1, and the City line-up was a far cry from what Pep has now.

Peter Schmeichal, a legend at Manchester United and City’s mutual rival Leeds, was in goal.

Before it became fashionable in the modern era, then-boss Kevin Keegan had opted for five at the back.

Steve Howey, Sun Jihai, and Sylvain Distin formed a solid backline, flanked by a youthful Richard Dunne and Niclas Jensen.

Eyal Berkovic, Kevin Horlock, and Marc-Vivien Foe made up a midfield trio ahead of them.

Foe, a Cameroonian international, died tragically in June of the same year after collapsing while playing for his country against Colombia.

Following his move from Paris Saint-Germain, the talented Nicolas Anelka led the line.

Shaun Goater, a cult hero, scored City’s first goal before Jensen added a second.

Since that victory, the two teams have met several times, the most recent being in April of this year, when Leeds won 2-1.

In a one-sided FA Cup tie in 2013, City thrashed the Whites 4-0.

Few would bet against the Premier League leaders this time, as they sit two points clear of Leeds at the top of the table, 22 points ahead of them.

