With no Ighalo or Dennis, Nigeria must embrace the chaos as they prepare to face Salah’s Egypt.

With neither Ighalo nor Dennis, Nigeria must embrace the chaos as they prepare to face Salah’s Egypt.

A change of manager just weeks before the tournament, a striker crisis, and withdrawals from the Covid-19.

Nigeria is never quiet.

The Africa Cup of Nations has a tumultuous relationship with Nigeria.

They have been the most consistent standard bearers of a continent’s grand ambition since 1994, accounting for three of the seven appearances by African nations in the World Cup knockout stages.

Nigeria, on the other hand, has only made it to two continental finals in the same time period.

Nigeria withdrew from Afcon in 1996, seven months before winning Olympic gold, at the request of the country’s military leader, Sani Abacha, who was protesting against criticism from South African President Nelson Mandela over the hanging of minority activists.

Nigeria was barred from the 1998 tournament as a result of their withdrawal.

Even success served only to set the stage for more farce.

Nigeria’s victory in the 2013 World Cup was followed by consecutive appearances in the last 16 at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups under Stephen Keshi.

In the interim, despite being top seeds on both occasions, Nigeria failed to qualify for the Afcon, being defeated by Congo and Egypt.

Even by tournament standards, this has been a tumultuous start.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) fired coach Gernot Rohr halfway through his contract on December 13th.

NFF Amaju Pinnick stated that they did not believe Nigeria would win the tournament with Rohr in charge, but went on to say that “the team will use the competition to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers,” which is a brilliant piece of mixed messaging.

Jose Poseiro, the Portuguese coach who most recently led Venezuela, will take over as Rohr’s permanent replacement, but he will not start until after the Afcon.

Augustine Eguavoen, who was the tournament’s head coach from 2005 to 2007, is now in charge of the tournament on a temporary basis.

He’s admitted to having sleepless nights worrying about how he’ll prepare a squad with only a fortnight’s notice and no pre-tournament friendlies, and it’s understandable.

The appointment of Eguavoen sparked outrage among supporters, and Poseiro will be present as an “observer.”

For the time being, the temporary manager insists on being the boss of his replacement.

Worse news came in the form of a striker situation that began as an unhelpful distraction and has now devolved into a full-fledged crisis.

Victor Osimhen was out of commission due to an injury.

