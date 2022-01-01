With only 29 appearances for Southampton, Sam McQueen was forced to retire at the age of 26 due to injury.

With only 29 career appearances for Southampton, Sam McQueen was forced to RETIRE at the age of 26 due to injury.

At the age of 26, Southampton defender Sam McQueen has been forced to retire.

With the exception of loan spells at Southend and Middlesbrough, the Saints academy graduate has spent his entire career with the club.

McQueen’s career was cut short by injuries, and he only made 29 appearances for Southampton.

He hadn’t played since October 2018, when he was on loan at Boro and suffered a serious knee injury.

Saints tried to get him back to full fitness but knew it would be difficult, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl claiming in April that it would be a miracle if he ever played again.

“Everyone at Southampton Football Club would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Sam for his incredible commitment and efforts as a Saints player, as well as the way he has conducted himself off the pitch,” the club said in a statement.

“We will continue to support him, and he will serve as an inspiration to all young players coming through the club’s Academy.”

“We wish him the best of luck in the future and have no doubt that he will succeed in whatever he chooses to do.”

Saints, meanwhile, are enraged by the late postponement of their match against Newcastle on Sunday.

Southampton believe the lines between whether matches are postponed due to Covid cases or injuries are becoming increasingly blurred.

When a postponed request is made, they want more information about which players are injured and which have tested positive for Covid.

“We share our supporters’ disappointment in hearing this news and will confirm details of the rescheduled fixture as soon as possible,” the statement said.

“All game tickets will be valid for the new date.”

